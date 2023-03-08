Two PTI member killed and a few seriously injured

VCheng said:



"PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called off the party’s rally in Lahore in the wake of the Punjab government’s crackdown on participants following the imposition of Section 144 in the provincial capital."

Imran calls off Lahore rally after crackdown on PTI workers for violating Section 144 Alleges Punjab govt launched crackdown on PTI workers in an effort to avoid holding elections; Pemra bans coverage of rallies on Mall Road. What about this?

last moment action. Dawn also not covering lots of other issues. So, 144 for PTI not for PMLN...There is no legit right to stop political gatherings once the election announced. Rest Punjab has PMLN govt, right now they have all power to use against opponent........ anything new?