Two PTI member killed and a few seriously injured

VCheng

VCheng

HAIDER said:
No, all rallies were approved by DC and all routes were worked with govt.
What about this?


"As the former ruling PTI announced voluntary arrests and a move out of the city, the caretaker government in Punjab imposed Section 144 for a week in three areas of the provincial capital Lahore.
The additional chief secretary issued a notification outlawing all gatherings, protests, and processions of any kind from the Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, the Civil Secretariat, and the streets near those locations along Main Boulevard Gulberg."

Government imposes Section 144 in Lahore - Daily Times

As the former ruling PTI announced voluntary arrests and a move out of the city, the caretaker government in Punjab imposed Section 144 for a week in three areas of the provincial capital Lahore. The additional chief secretary issued a notification outlawing all gatherings, protests, and...
"PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called off the party’s rally in Lahore in the wake of the Punjab government’s crackdown on participants following the imposition of Section 144 in the provincial capital."
Imran calls off Lahore rally after crackdown on PTI workers for violating Section 144

Alleges Punjab govt launched crackdown on PTI workers in an effort to avoid holding elections; Pemra bans coverage of rallies on Mall Road.
HAIDER

HAIDER

VCheng said:
What about this?

"PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called off the party’s rally in Lahore in the wake of the Punjab government’s crackdown on participants following the imposition of Section 144 in the provincial capital."
Imran calls off Lahore rally after crackdown on PTI workers for violating Section 144

Alleges Punjab govt launched crackdown on PTI workers in an effort to avoid holding elections; Pemra bans coverage of rallies on Mall Road.
last moment action. Dawn also not covering lots of other issues. So, 144 for PTI not for PMLN...There is no legit right to stop political gatherings once the election announced. Rest Punjab has PMLN govt, right now they have all power to use against opponent........ anything new?
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

VCheng said:
Nonetheless, something to pay attention to, I would suggest.
Listen Victor ..The gloves are off. PMLN has started the showdown... Listen Rana Sana and Amir Mir now info minister of caretaker setup Lahore ..the brother of Hamid Mir.
 
alphapak

alphapak

Pakistan has turned into Maqbooza Pakistan. Asim Muner and Kh@sra Anjum are taking
orders from Mota Nawaja in London.

Mota Nawaja wants th end of Imran Khan and PTI at all costs.
 
VCheng

VCheng

PakCan said:
Great, so they should have shot everyone.
They could have, but did not. Dispersal techniques and arrests for violation of Sec 144 in the best Pakistani traditions, that is all.

HAIDER said:
The gloves are off. PMLN has started the showdown... Listen Rana Sana and Amir Mir now info minister of caretaker setup Lahore ..the brother of Hamid Mir.
Only to be expected. Inqilaab laaney key liye dandey tau khaney partey hein.
 
PakCan

PakCan

VCheng said:
They could have, but did not. Dispersal techniques and arrests for violation of Sec 144 in the best Pakistani traditions, that is all.
I am in awe of people like you. You guys love what establishment does in Pakistan but enjoy the freedom provided by countries you reside in.


VCheng said:
Only to be expected. Inqilaab laaney key liye dandey tau khaney partey hein.
HAIDER

HAIDER

VCheng said:
They could have, but did not. Dispersal techniques and arrests for violation of Sec 144 in the best Pakistani traditions, that is all.



Only to be expected. Inqilaab laaney key liye dandey tau khaney partey hein.
This is a game of 1vs All. All political parties have the right to hold rallies once the election announce. Especially when the ruling party is already on the road.
 

