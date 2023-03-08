Two PTI member killed and a few seriously injured

One killed and few seriously injured. But sources say two killed. These rallies were given all permission by the Punjab govt. These are not illegal rallies.
Punjab police in full action.
No, all rallies were approved by DC and all routes were worked with govt.Didn't the Punjab Government impose Sec 144? No rallies possible legally with that in force, I think.
last moment action. Dawn also not covering lots of other issues. So, 144 for PTI not for PMLN...There is no legit right to stop political gatherings once the election announced. Rest Punjab has PMLN govt, right now they have all power to use against opponent........ anything new?What about this?
"PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called off the party’s rally in Lahore in the wake of the Punjab government’s crackdown on participants following the imposition of Section 144 in the provincial capital."
Imran calls off Lahore rally after crackdown on PTI workers for violating Section 144Alleges Punjab govt launched crackdown on PTI workers in an effort to avoid holding elections; Pemra bans coverage of rallies on Mall Road.www.dawn.com
Great, so they should have shot everyone.Nonetheless, something to pay attention to, I would suggest, since it makes claims of permissions and legality moot.
Listen Victor ..The gloves are off. PMLN has started the showdown... Listen Rana Sana and Amir Mir now info minister of caretaker setup Lahore ..the brother of Hamid Mir.Nonetheless, something to pay attention to, I would suggest.
I am in awe of people like you. You guys love what establishment does in Pakistan but enjoy the freedom provided by countries you reside in.They could have, but did not. Dispersal techniques and arrests for violation of Sec 144 in the best Pakistani traditions, that is all.
Only to be expected. Inqilaab laaney key liye dandey tau khaney partey hein.
This is a game of 1vs All. All political parties have the right to hold rallies once the election announce. Especially when the ruling party is already on the road.They could have, but did not. Dispersal techniques and arrests for violation of Sec 144 in the best Pakistani traditions, that is all.
