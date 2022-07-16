Two policemen martyred in Khyber district attack Two policemen martyred in Khyber district attack

(File Photo)Two policemen were martyred when some unknown assailants opened fire at a check-post in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday.According to Police, the dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital.Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the attack on police personnel and condoled the martyrdom of the policemen.He lauded the sacrifices of the martyrs for restoration of peace.