Two policemen martyred in K-P attacks​

,.,
Shahabullah Yousafzai
October 22, 2022
PESHAWAR: Unknown attackers on Saturday killed two police officials in separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as the region sees an uptick in militant activity.
Police constable Bilal was martyred by unknown suspects in the Turangzai Muftiabad area of Charsadda. He was posted at Munda Head and was going to the Election Commission Charsadda office on a motorcycle for special duty when he was attacked.
The attackers managed to escape following the incident and the body of the deceased policeman was shifted to DHQ Hospital Charsadda for legal proceedings and post-mortem.
Following the incident, police tightened the checks on the entry and exit routes of the city and conducted a search operation in the area.
In another incident, unknown suspects opened fire on Azam Warsak police station in South Waziristan. Police and security forces retaliated against the armed attackers.
During the exchange of fire, mohrir Fazal Malik was martyred. There have been attacks on Azam Warsak police station in the past as well.
Earlier, K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Swat for the first time since huge protests took place against militancy.
While talking to the media, the chief minister said there will be no compromise on peace and that the government and people will fight together.
“I faced criticism but, Mahmood Khan will never compromise. We will not allow anyone to politicize peace,” he added.
He also said that he will not let the work done in four years be "destroyed".
Two policemen martyred in K-P attacksUnknown gunmen attack Azam Warsak police station
Shahabullah Yousafzai
October 22, 2022
PESHAWAR: Unknown attackers on Saturday killed two police officials in separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as the region sees an uptick in militant activity.
Police constable Bilal was martyred by unknown suspects in the Turangzai Muftiabad area of Charsadda. He was posted at Munda Head and was going to the Election Commission Charsadda office on a motorcycle for special duty when he was attacked.
The attackers managed to escape following the incident and the body of the deceased policeman was shifted to DHQ Hospital Charsadda for legal proceedings and post-mortem.
Following the incident, police tightened the checks on the entry and exit routes of the city and conducted a search operation in the area.
In another incident, unknown suspects opened fire on Azam Warsak police station in South Waziristan. Police and security forces retaliated against the armed attackers.
During the exchange of fire, mohrir Fazal Malik was martyred. There have been attacks on Azam Warsak police station in the past as well.
Earlier, K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Swat for the first time since huge protests took place against militancy.
While talking to the media, the chief minister said there will be no compromise on peace and that the government and people will fight together.
“I faced criticism but, Mahmood Khan will never compromise. We will not allow anyone to politicize peace,” he added.
He also said that he will not let the work done in four years be "destroyed".
Two policemen killed in firing incidents in K-P | The Express Tribune
Unknown gunmen attack Azam Warsak police station
tribune.com.pk