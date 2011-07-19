What's new

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

hydrabadi_arab

Two policemen were killed in an attack on a polio team in Mardan’s Rustam tehsil on Wednesday.

The attack took place when the officials were returning after security duty with a team of workers, according to police. The deceased were identified as Syed Ali Raza and Shakir.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and started a search operation to catch the perpetrators.

Pakistan is one of the two countries in the world, along with its neighbor Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off the polio eradication campaign by administering vaccination drops to children.

“With well-coordinated efforts of the federal and provincial governments, Pakistan can become a polio-free country,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication.

Congratulating the provincial governments for the polio eradication campaign, he said the surfacing of a single case across the country this year was a huge success.

“However, their mission is to make Pakistan a complete polio-free country,” he added

Attacks on polio workers remain one of the biggest hindrances to the eradication of the disease from the country.

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Attacks on Polio workers remain a major concern in Pakistan
Its lost generation of KP, change will not become before this generation get old and die. Meanwhile need to spend more and more to educate upcoming generation so they don't kill because of polio drops. Afghan fence and border control will also help immensely in the long run by cutting of contact with that side.
 
IceCold

IceCold

Those who do this need to be found, no trail, nothing just public hanging or bullet to the head.
 
Jugger

Jugger

These nutters believe that vaccines are American plot to make Muslims infertile, some also believe that the people administering the vaccines are American agents and spies.

You should understand that these people are uneducated and orthodox, they don’t know what a virus is and will never understand vaccine injections. You can’t really explain all this to them and hope they understand.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

Sounds like the modern anti-vaxers.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

You are a genius...who knows WHAT exactly are the side effects of various types of Polio vaccines out there and specifically the ONE administered in Pakistan and also TRUST 100% on the pathetic medical LOCAL research and due diligence performed when it comes to matters like these...read my post # 4 above.

I am not advocating against Polio vaccinations my argument is proper due diligence from the concerned so we do not end up like Africa...
 
