What's new

Two Pilots Killed In Iran Fighter Jet Incident

Amavous

Amavous

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2012
652
0
2,366
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Two Pilots Killed In Iran Fighter Jet Incident
Tuesday, 01 Jun 2021 15:01


An Iranian fighter jet on Tuesday developed a “technical problem” that killed both of the aircraft's pilots, state broadcaster IRIB reported. IRIB did not give the details of the US-made F-5 plane's mishap at an air base near the city of Dezful. The reports by Iranian media do not specify if the plane crashed.

The report said the incident happened in the country’s southwest, in the city of Dezful, 444 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital, Tehran and near the border with Iraq.

The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the Iranian air force’s F-5 fighter jet. The TV said it happened before takeoff. It did not elaborate.

The report, citing an informed source, identified the pilots as Kianoush Basati and Hossein Nami, without providing their rank. Authorities were investigating, it said.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The F5s came into service in Iran in early 1970s. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

An Iranian F-5 fighter jet. FILE


iranintl.com

Two Pilots Killed In Iran Fighter Jet Incident

Two military pilots were killed in an air accident in Iran, trying to take off in an aging US-made F5 fighter.
iranintl.com iranintl.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

T
U.S. Says Jet Fighter Came Close to Iranian Passenger Plane Over Syria
Replies
6
Views
1K
Oldman1
O
Chakar The Great
Pakistani F-16 "Engaged" One Of The MH-47G Chinooks Three Times During Bin Laden Raid
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
Waqas
Waqas
PDF
Revisiting Pakistan and U.S. Historic Defence Ties
Replies
0
Views
216
PDF
PDF
HAIDER
The UK’s true role in Yemen’s deadly war
Replies
0
Views
420
HAIDER
HAIDER
Dai Toruko
THE SECOND DRONE AGE
Replies
0
Views
571
Dai Toruko
Dai Toruko

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom