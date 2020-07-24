Two Pilots Killed In Iran Fighter Jet Incident

Two Pilots Killed In Iran Fighter Jet Incident Two military pilots were killed in an air accident in Iran, trying to take off in an aging US-made F5 fighter.

Tuesday, 01 Jun 2021 15:01An Iranian fighter jet on Tuesday developed a “technical problem” that killed both of the aircraft's pilots, state broadcaster IRIB reported. IRIB did not give the details of the US-made F-5 plane's mishap at an air base near the city of Dezful. The reports by Iranian media do not specify if the plane crashed.The report said the incident happened in the country’s southwest, in the city of Dezful, 444 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital, Tehran and near the border with Iraq.The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the Iranian air force’s F-5 fighter jet. The TV said it happened before takeoff. It did not elaborate.The report, citing an informed source, identified the pilots as Kianoush Basati and Hossein Nami, without providing their rank. Authorities were investigating, it said.Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The F5s came into service in Iran in early 1970s. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.