What's new

Featured Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC

J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 13, 2020
32
0
17
Country
India
Location
India
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC

September 23, 2020


Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector.
According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There are reports of substantial damage to the Indian posts and men and material.
There have been 2333 ceasefire violations by India troops during the current year.

www.radio.gov.pk

Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC
www.radio.gov.pk www.radio.gov.pk
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
15,901
7
18,068
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎

Indians need to be taught lesson from time to time.
 
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,646
-1
4,335
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
but as per indians Pakistan army dont show deaths of Pakistani Soldiers who are being martyred due to indian infiltrations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Roadside bomb Martyrs 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border Pakistan's Internal Security 19
D Pakistani soldier martyred in firing from across LoC Pakistan Army 14
atya 9 Indian soldiers killed on LOC - 1 Pakistani Soldier & 5 civilians martyred Strategic & Foreign Affairs 263
SSGcommandoPAK Remembering the Pakistani Soldiers who got martyred in NATO attack. Pakistan Army 59
Qutb-ud-din Aybak 3 Pakistani soldiers martyred in 'unprovoked' cross-LoC firing by Indian army: ISPR Strategic & Foreign Affairs 160
Banglar Bir Captain among three Pakistani soldiers martyred, seven Indian troops killed in LoC shelling Kashmir War 32
mkb95 3 (Pakistani) soldiers martyred and 7 (Indian) soldiers killed in LOC firing Pakistan Army 154
Psychic Kashmiris in IOK offer funeral prayers of 2 martyred Pakistani soldiers Kashmir War 15
Devil Soul Kashmiri Muslims hold funeral prayers in absentia for martyred Pakistani soldiers today Kashmir War 17
S Pakistani soldier from Ahmadiyya community martyred fighting militants in Balochistan Social & Current Events 20

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top