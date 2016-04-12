Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoCSeptember 23, 2020Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector.According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There are reports of substantial damage to the Indian posts and men and material.There have been 2333 ceasefire violations by India troops during the current year.