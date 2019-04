Hizb Ul Ahrar claimed responsibility of the attack yesterday. attack was on Mari Petroluem company. It is case of extortion because Ahrar has asked for protection money in their statement. The thing with Oil & Gas exploration companies in Pakistan is where ever they operate they have to pay the extortion money be it a terrorist group or the Feudal. Let me quote few cases.#



1) 2013, ENI was operating in Khuzdar area involved in drilling Operation. Sardar Yar Mohammed Rind claimed rights of the drilling site and asked for extorntion if ENI wanted to operate in the area. A meeting was Held b/w MD of ENI & Yar MOhammed Rind in Dubai (since Yar Mohammed was on the run for involved in murder in Pakistan). The Meeting did not go well as expected, the young Manager of ENI left the conference room asking Yar Mohammed, do whatever you want there will be no money, we are protected, we have Police deployed on security.

Later that night 3 men with LMG & AK fired 100s of rounds on the Drilling site. The firing lasted for 20 mins with no retaliatory fire from SPU - Special Protection Unit of Police. Alhamdullilah no one was injured but equipment was damaged. A water Supply Tanker to the site was driven off the cliff.

10 days later money was paid.



After 3 months, local thug for Yar Mohamed rind showed up at the site again asking the Site Manager to call Qazi.

This is ENI.



2) 2012: UEP Interior Sindh. Drilling Operation was going on when a mob from local Mallah community jumped the fence, went to the Power Generator room and powered down the Generators running the equipment. Not all of them were armed. but few guns were their. SPU was deployed for security but again failed to take any action against the Mob, no resistance was put up. Negotiations were done in the presence of brother of Zulfiqar Mirza (forgot his name now). Extortion money was paid as demanded by the local mob, but funny it was all that money went to Mirza's brother. Mirza was the mediator between UEP & Mob, yet ended up taking all money.



3)2015: PPL was operator in Rajanpur area with Schlumberger, a fateful day, Company vehicle was going from Drilling site to Base camp when it was stopped by Local dacoits, personnel were held hostage and ransom was demanded. this too ended up with money going in the hands of 'Ayaz Sadiq' - the then Speaker of National Assembly.



I can go on and on about all these stories as I have been involved in all these cases in one or the other way.

It is for this reason many MNC / Operators have left Paksitan, due to security concerns.

