Officers from Bangladesh, Vietnam graduate from INS Garuda

Kochi, Jan 11 (PTI): Two officers – one from Bangladesh and the other from Vietnam – passed out of the Observer School in INS Garuda at the Southern Naval Command here Friday.The officers underwent the 11th foreign observer course at the school, a defence press release said.Commodore RR Ayyar, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda, presented certificates to the officers at a graduation ceremony, the release said.Extending its hand of friendship and assistance across the oceans, the Indian Navy imparted the training to the officers to meet the requirements of the two countries, it said.The officers were trained in basic air navigation, flying procedures – both over land and sea, tactics employed in air warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems, the release said.Flying training over sea provided the two foreigners exposure to the officers in maritime reconnaissance, including sea lanes of communication (SLOC) monitoring and search and Rescue, it said.The officers would now be joining the naval aviation wing of their respective countries, it added.