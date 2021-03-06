What's new

Two nuclear sub from US navy were forced to surfaced

52051

52051

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
1,985
-8
6,412
Country
China
Location
China
Some sources (both from China and oversea) show that a Chinese type 054 FFG has forced two US nuclear submarines to surface in South China sea.

One of the submarine has a measure of 170 meter from satellite map, it is believed to be a Ohio class SSBN, the other is a Virginia class SSN.

Discussion of this:

听说今天PLA把美军大黑鱼逼上浮了？【航空母舰吧】_百度贴吧

听说今天PLA把美军..回复 美徽宗川普 :看大黑鱼在哪游了，如果美军太自信，距离咱们太近，那反潜机等发现黑鱼的机会很大，更何况南海的声呐浮标很多
tieba.baidu.com tieba.baidu.com

074813pi9jr6d7rjr7rdqq.jpg

074815buf5b2dl2gll4fkh.jpg

c6cee950352ac65c870fe43decf2b21192138ac4.jpg

074818l2m34wos3s0sfnnn.jpg

074820o5kngi557h7qz5y8.jpg
 
Last edited:
shanlung

shanlung

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
742
-2
1,321
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
52051 said:
Some sources (both from China and oversea) show that a Chinese type 054 FFG has forced two US nuclear submarines to surface in South China sea.

One of the submarine has a measure of 170 meter from satellite map, it is believed to be a Ohio class SSBN, the other is a Virginia class SSN.

Discussion of this:

听说今天PLA把美军大黑鱼逼上浮了？【航空母舰吧】_百度贴吧

听说今天PLA把美军..回复 美徽宗川普 :看大黑鱼在哪游了，如果美军太自信，距离咱们太近，那反潜机等发现黑鱼的机会很大，更何况南海的声呐浮标很多
tieba.baidu.com tieba.baidu.com

View attachment 734181
View attachment 734182
View attachment 734185
View attachment 734183
View attachment 734184
Click to expand...

Murica impotent

1618451706588.png


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China has built the world's largest navy. Now what's Beijing going to do with it?
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
zectech
zectech
HostileInsurgent
AIP TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED BY DRDO TO MAKE INDIAN SUBMARINES MORE LETHAL; FINAL DEVELOPMENT TEST CONCLUDED IN MUMBAI: REPORT
Replies
7
Views
535
Bossman
B
beijingwalker
How China Is Overtaking the US With World’s No. 1 Navy
Replies
3
Views
575
FairAndUnbiased
F
Get Ya Wig Split
Message To Iran: Navy Sends Guided Missile Submarine On Rare Trip Into The Persian Gulf (Updated)
Replies
12
Views
575
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
F-22Raptor
US Navy Confirms Global Strike Hypersonic Weapon Will First Deploy on Virginia Attack Subs
Replies
2
Views
588
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom