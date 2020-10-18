Tai Hai Chen
Two northern Chinese areas enforce lockdown in COVID-19 outbreak
China reported nine new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown.
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China reported nine new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown.