Two northern Chinese areas enforce lockdown in COVID-19 outbreak

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Two northern Chinese areas enforce lockdown in COVID-19 outbreak

China reported nine new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown.
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China reported nine new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown.
 
