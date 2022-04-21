What's new

Two new Type 055 large destroyers, a new Type 052D destroyer confirmed in Chinese PLA Navy service

Two new Type 055 large destroyers, a new Type 052D destroyer confirmed in Chinese PLA Navy service

Published: Apr 20, 2022 07:08 PM

Two Type 055 large destroyers, the <em>Nanchang</em> and the <em>Lhasa</em>, are moored at a naval port in 2021. File photo: Courtesy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy


Two Type 055 large destroyers, the Nanchang and the Lhasa, are moored at a naval port in 2021. File photo: Courtesy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy displayed three of its latest warships that have recently entered service - two Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers and a Type 052D destroyer - prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

More new vessels commissioned into the PLA Navy are expected to be revealed soon, and the rapidly growing fleet reflects the Navy's fast growing capabilities to safeguard China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests, analysts said on Wednesday.

The PLA Navy recently released a video introducing its arsenal to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, and a Type 055 large destroyer with the hull number 104 was shown in the video sailing at sea, Shanghai-based news website thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.

This marks the official debut of the fourth Type 055 large destroyer, following the commissioning of the Nanchang (Hull 101) in January 2020, the Lhasa (Hull 102) in March 2021 and the Dalian (Hull 105) in April 2021, thepaper.cn said.

While the video did not reveal the name of the new Type 055, unconfirmed foreign media reports said it is called the Wuxi.

The 10,000 ton-class large destroyer Yan'an recently conducted exercises in the South China Sea, the Legal Daily reported on Wednesday.

The Yan'an would become the fifth Type 055 revealed by an official report. Foreign media speculated it has the hull number 106.

Another report by China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday made coverage on a series of realistic combat drills by a destroyer detachment attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command Navy, and the exercises reportedly featured warships including the Ningbo, theShaoxing and the Taiyuan.

This is also the first time the Shaoxing has been featured in an official report as participating in an exercise, and the CCTV report shows that it is a Type 052D destroyer with the hull number 134.

The drills practiced anti-ship, air defense, maritime replenishment and coordinated maneuvering, the report said.

China has built many advanced warships like the Type 052D destroyer, the Type 055 large destroyer and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships over the past few years. And based on the general pattern of ship construction, it is likely for a number of them to now join the PLA naval service, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Wednesday.

With more main battle vessels entering service, the PLA Navy's capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests are growing as well, the expert said, noting that China is aiming to build a blue-water navy capable of not only coastal defense but also far sea escort.

The PLA Navy could give a glimpse on more newly commissioned vessels as it celebrates its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday, the Global Times learned.

www.globaltimes.cn

Two new Type 055 large destroyers, a new Type 052D destroyer confirmed in PLA Navy service - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
 
PLA’s sixth Type 055 10,000 ton destroyer “Wuxi Ship” unveiled
April 20 2022
maxresdefault.jpg

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s sixth Type 055 destroyer “Wuxi” was unveiled.


in China People’s Liberation ArmyAs the 73rd anniversary of the Navy’s founding approaches, the latest 0.55 million ton destroyer, with hull number 104, became known as the “Wuxi Ship”. So far, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy has made a public appearance of six 10,000-ton destroyers, with the introduction of a new Type 055 destroyer.

April 19, “People’s Navy”Weibo5 short videos were released introducing the five arms of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, including surface ships, submarine forces, coastal defense forces, naval and naval aviation. Pictured, port number 104.

It is understood that the Type 055 destroyer is the first 10,000-ton destroyer developed and built by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Earlier, Captain Zhou Minghui of the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang stated that the development of the Nanchang ship was a succession of successes in the overall design, information integration, and final assemblage construction of larger ships. The flagship technology is equipped with new air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, and has strong information perception, air defence, anti-missile and maritime attack capabilities.

According to official news, on June 28, 2017, the first ship of the Type 055 guided missile destroyer, the Nanchang ship, held a launching ceremony at the Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard. On January 12, 2020, the Nanchang ship’s return to commission ceremony was held at a military port in Qingdao. The entry of the Nanchang ship marks the leap from third generation to fourth generation Chinese naval destroyers.

March 2021, China Ministry of Defence According to the news release, the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (hull number 102) officially joined the naval sequence on 2 March; On 23 April of the same year, the third Type 055 destroyer Dalian (hull number 105) made its public debut for the first time..

As reported by “Post No. 1”, the Type 055 destroyer with hull number “104” is “Wuxi”, which was built by Jiangnan Shipyard and is classified as the North Sea Fleet. The seventh “Juni Ship” and the eighth “Xiangyang Ship” will also be officially operational before the end of this year.

todaynationnews.com

PLA's sixth Type 055 10,000 ton destroyer "Wuxi Ship" unveiled - Today Nation News

in ChinaPeople's Liberation ArmyAs the 73rd anniversary of the Navy's founding approaches, the latest 0.55 million ton destroyer, with hull number 104, became
todaynationnews.com
 
China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary

China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

| Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2022 06:47 IST
PLAs-sixth-Type-055-10000-ton-destroyer-Wuxi-Ship-unveiled.pngsYx98y0sw1011sh674slWfw800exp3600.jpeg


China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday. The Chinese PLA Navy displayed three of its latest warships that have recently entered service -- two Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers and a Type 052D destroyer -- prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday, Global Times reported.

Citing analysts on Wednesday, the media outlet said that more new vessels commissioned into the PLA Navy are expected to be revealed soon, and the rapidly growing fleet reflects the Navy's fast growing capabilities to safeguard China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests. In a recent video which was released by PLA shows its arsenal to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, and a Type 055 large destroyer with the hull number 104 was shown in the video sailing at sea, Global Times said citing a Shanghai-based news website.

This marks the official debut of the fourth Type 055 large destroyer, following the commissioning of the Nanchang (Hull 101) in January 2020, the Lhasa (Hull 102) in March 2021 and the Dalian (Hull 105) in April 2021, it said. China has built many advanced warships like the Type 052D destroyer, the Type 055 large destroyer and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships over the past few years.

As per Global Times, the PLA Navy could give a glimpse on more newly commissioned vessels as it celebrates its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

www.devdiscourse.com

China inducts three warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary | International

China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
www.devdiscourse.com
 
China's 3rd air craft carrier is about to be launched too and the 4th is under construction, each and every passing year, Chinese navy is being pushed up to a whole new level.
In terms of comprehensive industrial capacity and mass production capability, no one can match China.

 
