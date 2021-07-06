Two new species of cat-size flying squirrel discovered in the Himalaya

The rodents, which live at elevations of more than 15,000 feet, have fluffy tails that act as rudders while they sail between rocky cliffs.

‘No zoologist dared to describe it’

Squirrel secrets revealed

