Two new news channels will be launchedAap News (Urdu) and Indus News (English). Both of them are owned by Aftab Iqbal.The exciting news is that it seems that Indus News will be like global English news channels (like Aljazeera, Press TV, RT, TRT World etc). For that purpose, foreign journalists are being hired too.These two journalists have joined Aap News. The person on right is British journalist. His last assignment was with TRT World as correspondent & producer.The person on left is. He is a Canadian journalist who was working with Press TV previously.