sturday night two muslim migrants (Syria and Iraq) 22yo and 23yo stabbed a 35yo german (migrant friendly, anti Nazi, anti AfD) to death on a city festival in Chemnitz, they also injured a 33yo and 38yo who wanted to help the killed. Police arrested both they face court today for murder.

This errupt a big backfire as demonstrations ruled Chemnitz Sunday and young germans were hunting mirgants through the city and clashed with the police.



shouting for every killed German we kill a migrant....



Best for everyone would be send all back from were they come... dont care if they face punishment in their "fatherland"... this is our "fatherland" and we want our freedom and peace back... I dont want to see headscareves... I want to see sexy girls in sexy dress in summer and I want that the girls have the freedom to do that without getting insulted by braindead goatfucker with a middleage education and beliving... if you want to life in the stone age go back from were u come...

