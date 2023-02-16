Two Muslim men killed and burnt in india

hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
- May 29, 2012
- 19,106
- -20
- Country
-
- Location
-
moar :
Pak Man Accused Of Blasphemy Dragged Out Of Jail, Killed By MobA mob in eastern Pakistan entered a police station on Saturday and killed a man under custody, who was accused of blasphemy, police said, in the latest incident of religion-linked violence in the Islamic republic.www.ndtv.com
Viral Posts Falsely Claim Accused In Delhi Nikki Yadav Murder Is A Muslim | BOOMBOOM found that the accused is a Sahil Gehlot, son of Virender Singh and that there was no communal angle to the murder.www.boomlive.in
koi coverup ni, bhaiBC cover karna hai to tareeqai sai to kar
Pakistan ki blasphemy killing bhi daal di. Delhi ki hindu aurat bhi daal di. Koi hindu ki viral fake news ka fact check bhi daal dia
Yeh kaisa ghatya coverup hai??
koi coverup ni, bhai
m to aivein spicy jazbaati khabarein share kar ra tha
accha khaasa lamba chaauda thread chal raha hai, bhaiJazbati cheezain share karni thi to yeh share karta phir
India urges citizens to ‘hug a cow’ on Valentine’s DayCampaign seeks to boost traditional Indian values and offset ‘dazzle of western civilisation’www.theguardian.com
accha khaasa lamba chaauda thread chal raha hai, bhai
Hug and Kiss Cow on valentine day - indian govindia news Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:49 PM IST The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday. Animal Welfare Board of India...defence.pk
cows are very sweet noble creatures, I've volunteered a day at a gowshala and donated some monies to one once.. drunken Holi shenanigansThread sai yaad aaya gaaye ki chummi lai li?
cows are very sweet noble creatures, I've volunteered a day at a gowshala and donated some monies to one once.. drunken Holi shenanigans
went in kinda mocking the whole thing, came out appreciative of cows
/true story
@langda khan @jamahir bhikari @Paitoo
chummi hi nahi, aarti bhi utaring, worship bhi karing...Cows are not sweet in any way. They are only delicious with the right recipe
Laikin tumhain kia pata. Tum nai to gaaye ki chummi laini hai
chummi hi nahi, aarti bhi utaring, worship bhi karing...
and kha bhi laying
north east, Manipur, Goa and Kerala etc famously have some pretty insanely good proper cow dishes
UP/Delhi musalmans also make some tasty stuff from it but its mostly buff (bhains)
baniya log hai, doodh bhi, meat bhi, tracktor bana ke bhi, pooja bhiYeh aarti worship to chutyapa hai
Koi achi dish banao aur khao. Yehi purpose hai gaaye ka
Kya haal kar diya hai cow ka. She doesn't want all that attention.cows are very sweet noble creatures, I've volunteered a day at a gowshala and donated some monies to one once.. drunken Holi shenanigans
went in kinda mocking the whole thing, came out appreciative of cows
/true story
@langda khan @jamahir bhikari @Paitoo
Aww 💖🥰