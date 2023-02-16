What's new

Two Muslim men killed and burnt in india

Areesh

Areesh

-=virus=- said:
moar :

swarajyamag.com

Latest Hindu Woman To Get Killed For Resisting Conversion-Nikah Was A Cop

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com

www.ndtv.com

Pak Man Accused Of Blasphemy Dragged Out Of Jail, Killed By Mob

A mob in eastern Pakistan entered a police station on Saturday and killed a man under custody, who was accused of blasphemy, police said, in the latest incident of religion-linked violence in the Islamic republic.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

www.boomlive.in

Viral Posts Falsely Claim Accused In Delhi Nikki Yadav Murder Is A Muslim | BOOM

BOOM found that the accused is a Sahil Gehlot, son of Virender Singh and that there was no communal angle to the murder.
www.boomlive.in www.boomlive.in
BC cover karna hai to tareeqai sai to kar

Pakistan ki blasphemy killing bhi daal di. Delhi ki hindu aurat bhi daal di. Koi hindu ki viral fake news ka fact check bhi daal dia

Yeh kaisa ghatya coverup hai??
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Areesh said:
BC cover karna hai to tareeqai sai to kar

Pakistan ki blasphemy killing bhi daal di. Delhi ki hindu aurat bhi daal di. Koi hindu ki viral fake news ka fact check bhi daal dia

Yeh kaisa ghatya coverup hai??
koi coverup ni, bhai

m to aivein spicy jazbaati khabarein share kar ra tha
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Areesh said:
Jazbati cheezain share karni thi to yeh share karta phir

www.theguardian.com

India urges citizens to ‘hug a cow’ on Valentine’s Day

Campaign seeks to boost traditional Indian values and offset ‘dazzle of western civilisation’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
accha khaasa lamba chaauda thread chal raha hai, bhai

defence.pk

Hug and Kiss Cow on valentine day - indian gov

india news Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:49 PM IST The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday. Animal Welfare Board of India...
defence.pk
 
Areesh

Areesh

-=virus=- said:
accha khaasa lamba chaauda thread chal raha hai, bhai

defence.pk

Hug and Kiss Cow on valentine day - indian gov

india news Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:49 PM IST The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday. Animal Welfare Board of India...
defence.pk
Thread sai yaad aaya gaaye ki chummi lai li?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Areesh said:
Thread sai yaad aaya gaaye ki chummi lai li?
cows are very sweet noble creatures, I've volunteered a day at a gowshala and donated some monies to one once.. drunken Holi shenanigans

went in kinda mocking the whole thing, came out appreciative of cows

34c78b0ead7c7dfadfa9afc0a38d0b1a.jpg


cow-at-holi-the-festival-of-colours-varanasi-uttar-pradesh-india-DDEXF1.jpg


/true story

@langda khan @jamahir bhikari @Paitoo
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,055
3
93,290
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
cows are very sweet noble creatures, I've volunteered a day at a gowshala and donated some monies to one once.. drunken Holi shenanigans

went in kinda mocking the whole thing, came out appreciative of cows

34c78b0ead7c7dfadfa9afc0a38d0b1a.jpg


cow-at-holi-the-festival-of-colours-varanasi-uttar-pradesh-india-DDEXF1.jpg


/true story

@langda khan @jamahir bhikari @Paitoo
Cows are not sweet in any way. They are only delicious with the right recipe

Laikin tumhain kia pata. Tum nai to gaaye ki chummi laini hai
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Areesh said:
Cows are not sweet in any way. They are only delicious with the right recipe

Laikin tumhain kia pata. Tum nai to gaaye ki chummi laini hai
chummi hi nahi, aarti bhi utaring, worship bhi karing...

and kha bhi laying :devil:

north east, Manipur, Goa and Kerala etc famously have some pretty insanely good proper cow dishes

UP/Delhi musalmans also make some tasty stuff from it but its mostly buff (bhains)
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,055
3
93,290
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
chummi hi nahi, aarti bhi utaring, worship bhi karing...

and kha bhi laying :devil:

north east, Manipur, Goa and Kerala etc famously have some pretty insanely good proper cow dishes

UP/Delhi musalmans also make some tasty stuff from it but its mostly buff (bhains)
Yeh aarti worship to chutyapa hai

Koi achi dish banao aur khao. Yehi purpose hai gaaye ka
 

