Two More Toshakhana Watches Sold By Imran Khan

Amid the ongoing scandal involving the sale of a watch set received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as a state gift, it has emerged that Khan sold two more of the Toshakhana watches.The revelation was made by journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on his television show on, where he disclosed that the PTI chief had sold two more watches from the Toshakhana.“Imran Khan sold two more watches to the same trader of Islamabad in the third month of his rule. He paid 20% to the government on the day he sold the watches and retained the rest of the amount,” Khanzada claimed.He cited evidence collected by journalist Kasim Abbasi fromand said that the former prime minister had sold two Rolex watches for Rs7 million on November 28, 2018. “One watch was sold for Rs5.2 million while the other was sold for Rs1.8 million,” he said, adding that the documents included a handwritten receipt from the shop in Islamabad where they were sold.“Imran then deposited Rs1.48 million to the government exchequer and kept the remaining amount,” said Khanzada, questioning why this was not being made public. He also questioned why these were all cash transactions, and asked who was depositing money to the Toshakhana.