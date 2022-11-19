What's new

Two More Toshakhana Watches Sold By Imran Khan

One watch was sold for Rs5.2 million while the other was sold for Rs1.8 million, said Shahzeb Khanzada.​

Amid the ongoing scandal involving the sale of a watch set received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as a state gift, it has emerged that Khan sold two more of the Toshakhana watches.

The revelation was made by journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on his television show on Geo News, where he disclosed that the PTI chief had sold two more watches from the Toshakhana.

“Imran Khan sold two more watches to the same trader of Islamabad in the third month of his rule. He paid 20% to the government on the day he sold the watches and retained the rest of the amount,” Khanzada claimed.

He cited evidence collected by journalist Kasim Abbasi from The News and said that the former prime minister had sold two Rolex watches for Rs7 million on November 28, 2018. “One watch was sold for Rs5.2 million while the other was sold for Rs1.8 million,” he said, adding that the documents included a handwritten receipt from the shop in Islamabad where they were sold.

“Imran then deposited Rs1.48 million to the government exchequer and kept the remaining amount,” said Khanzada, questioning why this was not being made public. He also questioned why these were all cash transactions, and asked who was depositing money to the Toshakhana.

Two More Toshakhana Watches Sold By Imran Khan

Amid the ongoing Toshakhana scandal, it has emerged that PTI chief Imran Khan sold two more of the Toshakhana watches.
Send the list anyway.
I'm not going to waste time finding all the corruption the sharifs have done there are many famous cases with conviction like the Panama leaks. They are good at hiding their corruption too, investigators news reporters who get on their case tend to die or get killed. If one is still blinded to this then any list will make no difference.
 
I'm not going to waste time finding all the corruption the sharifs have done there are many famous cases with conviction like the Panama leaks. They are good at hiding their corruption too, investigators news reporters who get on their case tend to die or get killed. If one is still blinded to this then any list will make no difference.
I mean…if you’re not even willing to provide evidence to back up your claim…..
 
so nothing on 16bn Rs for charity that was taken by shit family of Shareef and how the fuker family of Shareef willbe paying fine or has paid ?

Shit nation
 
10 years imprisonment for swindling millions over his apartment
1668857680106.png


so nothing on 16bn Rs for charity that was taken by shit family of Shareef
Dear never believe in the BS of SM. The fact is MN was removed from the Youth programs voluntarily as per the observation of the LHC. The funds were later transferred to USAID. You can check on their website.

millions in UK tax payer flood victim funds
Well, that was a concocted story by Shahzad Akbar given to the daily mail. The case is in the courts as we speak.
 
What's property valuation to do with anything, you launder money by moving it to buy legit assets like flats. This is what NS did under his kids names and was convicted.

I made an error it wasnt flood relief funds that i was referring to but earth quake funds. Thing is they also carried out corruption on flood relief funds. These frauds will be convicted in the UK.
 
What's property valuation to do with anything, you launder money by moving it to buy legit assets like flats.
The flats were bought by his late father who was all in all till his death. The flats were bought in a paltry sum in the 90s and held in an offshore company, during those years the ittefaq gp was paying billions to the exchequer, so no issue of theft. Their value can be found on Rightmove .com.uk.
This is what NS did under his kids names and was convicted.
His conviction was a political ploy spear heated by Saqib Nisar and his cronies. All will be revealed in due course.
 

