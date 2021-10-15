What's new

Two more indian army surgical strikers lost their lives fighting with freedom fighters today

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,232
-33
995
Country
India
Location
India
313ghazi said:
I did tell them. I said wait for the Americans to leave Afghanistan...
Click to expand...
Acxording to the Indian army these are infiltrators from pakistan who were trying
to cross LOC and were encountered in woods.
These types of incursions will see to it that pak will either stay in that FATF greylist forever or will enter black list thereby will be sanctioned by the international community.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,472
-6
18,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Acxording to the Indian army these are infiltrators from pakistan who were trying
to cross LOC and were encountered in woods.
These types of incursions will see to it that pak will either stay in that FATF greylist forever or will enter black list thereby will be sanctioned by the international community.
Click to expand...
Loooool...on Indian please use your toilet...I mean brain. Sorry you have neither. My bad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom