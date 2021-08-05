What's new

Two more FC Jawans embrace Shahadat in an attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423229947120869382

To FC Jawans embrace shadat in an attack. Earlier today four soldiers including an officer also injured in attack by TTP. What the hell is going on ??? We have totally failed. Sorry but Army leadership seriously either needs to resign or do something drastic about it. We are loosing at least two soldiers on daily bases for past two months. This is disgusting. Even fencing seems to be one big fraud.
 
Inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji’oon this is getting ridiculous, as I have said before, surveillance and armed drones is in urgent need to protect the vulnerable soldiers.
 
Ina lila, for the victims.

I dont understand the mods on these threads, why ban and delete posts just because you dont like them.
Does this have forum have no free speech ?, or people can only say goody good stuff, and everyone must keep eyes close to whats the ground situation.

For last few months Pakistan has gotten almost daily attacks and almost atleast lost 1 soldier.
You still dont see single actual statement about the situation.

People here are rejoicing that these are the after affects of India getting weaker in Afghanistan.
How are they getting weaker if they are carrying out daily attacks inside Pakistani state, killing Pakistani soldiers what are organisations and police force are doing ?

Unless military top brass has just taken a blind eye to whole situation as it doesn't affect to them so who cares,
Since Bajwa's extension hes been more involved in politics instead of doing actual job.

What ever you people say , i only see dark days for next atleast 5 to 10 years, as Pakistan will see suddenly influx of refugees come to Pakistan and i m sure Pakistan will accept these namak harams, which will fuel more crime & terrorism in Pakistan, Military(top brass) and All political parties are involved in this.
 
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

Too many such incidents and still some believe the Afghan Taliban when they say they will not allow TTP to use Afghan soil against Pakistan. Frankly it is time Pakistan articulated an end game for TTP because so far we haven't done that.
 
