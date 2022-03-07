What's new

Two More BSF Jawans Dead After Firing at Each Other

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,684
175
140,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

2 BSF jawans dead after firing at each other in Bengal​

The two troopers of the Border Security Force shot each other following a long argument this morning.​




Anupam MishraKolkataMarch 7, 2022UPDATED: March 7, 2022 16:42 IST
BSF jawan generic


The incident took place around 6:45 am at the Kakmarichar BSF camp along the India-Bangladesh front (Representational)


Two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) died in Bengal after the two allegedly fired at each other with their service rifle this morning. The incident took place around 6:45 am at the Kakmarichar BSF camp of Battalion No 177 along the India-Bangladesh front in the state's Murshidabad district.


The camp is under the paramilitary force's Berhampore sector, about 230 km from the state capital Kolkata.
The two have been identified as Head Constable SS Sekhar and Head Constable Jonson Toppo.
According to the information received, the two had a long argument before they opened fire. According to a report by news agency PTI, officials said that a summons issued to the troopers by the local police asking them to appear at the police station today purportedly led the two getting into a confrontation. The police case pertains to the two reportedly detaining a farmer at the border last year.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
5 BSF jawans killed and 10 injured after colleague opened fire in mess
2 3
Replies
32
Views
984
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Windjammer
BSF Personal Commits Suicide on India's Independence Day
Replies
2
Views
282
hualushui
H
Windjammer
Indian Jawan Kills Two Colleagues
Replies
9
Views
483
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
F-6 enthusiast
BSF constable killed by cattle smugglers near Indo-Bangladesh
2
Replies
15
Views
807
Adonis
Adonis
SMX 3.0
Two Bangladeshi men gunned down by BSF along Lalmonirhat border
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
mmr
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom