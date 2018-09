Two-metre-high tsunami hits Indonesian city after strong earthquake

The quake hit as dusk fell and communications were down and the airport closed, making it impossible to assess the damage to life and property.

A tsunami up to two metres high hit a small city on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 28 after a major 7.5 quake struck offshore, collapsing buildings and washing a vessel ashore, but officials could provide no information on casualties.

nearby fishing town of Donggala, closest to the epicentre of the quake 80 km away.

“The 1.5- to two-metre tsunami has receded,” Dwikorita Karnawati, who heads Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency, BMKG, told Reuters. “It ended. The situation is chaotic, people are running on the streets and buildings collapsed. There is a ship washed ashore.”

A patient is evacuated from a hospital following a strong earthquake in Poso, central Sulawesi, Indonesia on September 28, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP