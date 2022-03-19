Two Men Thrashed for Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans in Telangana's Adilabad The two men shouted Pakistan Zindabad during the screening of The Kashmir Files in a theatre

Two men were beaten up in a theatre in Adilabad district of Telangana for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans while watching the movie The Kashmir Files. The two men were thrashed by a section of the audience after they allegedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad inside the Natraj theatre in Bhuktapur area during the screening of the controversial film on March 18.Following the incident, the cinema staff called the police to control the situation. However, the two, who had raised the slogan, managed to flee. The police are trying to identify the accused. Police have also scanned evidence from CCTV footage, however, no leads have been found yet.According to the police, tension prevailed in the theatre for a short-duration after the incident but the situation became normal after the arrival of police. The two accused were said to be in an inebriated condition.