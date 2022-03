Two Men Thrashed for Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans in Telangana's Adilabad

‘The Kashmir Files movie biggest lie’​

PPP AJK president says India wants to hoodwink world on Kashmiris’ freedom struggle Our Correspondent March 16, 2022The Kashmir FilesMUZAFFARABAD:Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen has termed Indian-sponsored The Kashmir Files movie the biggest lie of the century.In a statement, he said that the Indian government wanted to hoodwink the world on Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle that has entered a decisive phase.“Kashmiri Pundits were forced to migrate by the then governor of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Jagmohan Malhotra with the intention to do ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in the 1990s,” said Yaseen.He said that India is facing humiliation at the international level on the innocent killings of unarmed one lakh Kashmiris and daily based rising human rights violations in IIOJK. More than thirty thousand missing people and 0.1 million Kashmiri orphan children are the stains on the face of so-called democratic India.“To defame and give the communal and sectarian colour to the ongoing indigenous freedom struggle movement of IIOJK Indian establishment produced Kashmir Files movie which was already rejected by Congress Party in India and termed it another political card of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the coming elections,” he said.Yaseen further said that “we want to know that if few hundred Kashmiri Pundits who were killed by the Indian army to defame Kashmir movement in the early 1990s and now the same army is using them again through The Kashmir Files movie to divert the world attention from the current situation of IIOJK where people are not ready to live with India.