Two Men Thrashed for Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans in Telangana's Adilabad

Two men were beaten up in a theatre in Adilabad district of Telangana for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans while watching the movie The Kashmir Files. The two men were thrashed by a section of the audience after they allegedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad inside the Natraj theatre in Bhuktapur area during the screening of the controversial film on March 18.

Following the incident, the cinema staff called the police to control the situation. However, the two, who had raised the slogan, managed to flee. The police are trying to identify the accused. Police have also scanned evidence from CCTV footage, however, no leads have been found yet.

According to the police, tension prevailed in the theatre for a short-duration after the incident but the situation became normal after the arrival of police. The two accused were said to be in an inebriated condition.

When I was growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, our Muslim friends would support Pakistani cricket. It did not cause any issues or fights.

That tolerant India is long gone. 2 Drunk Muslim Men out of their senses chanting Pakistan Zindabad during the screening of anti-Muslim film creates a riot like situation. Shame on this country.
 
But question is why people from so far away were chanting pro Pakistan slogans risking their lives? 90% Pakistanis probably don't even know a place named telenga exists.
 
But question is why people from so far away were chanting pro Pakistan slogans risking their lives? 90% Pakistanis probably don't even know a place named telenga exists.
This was Nizam's Hyderabad kingdom. Adilabad is near Hyderbad city.

Muslims of the former Hyderabad kingdom are attached to Pakistan. There is nothing in it.

They were provoked by the Islamophobic film
 
But question is why people from so far away were chanting pro Pakistan slogans risking their lives? 90% Pakistanis probably don't even know a place named telenga exists.
I think 90% of Pakistanis probably don't know of India's geographic particularities beyond its Northern, North-Western parts and Calcutta to the extreme East.
 
‘The Kashmir Files movie biggest lie’​

PPP AJK president says India wants to hoodwink world on Kashmiris’ freedom struggle


March 16, 2022

the kashmir files

The Kashmir Files
MUZAFFARABAD:
Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen has termed Indian-sponsored The Kashmir Files movie the biggest lie of the century.
In a statement, he said that the Indian government wanted to hoodwink the world on Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle that has entered a decisive phase.

“Kashmiri Pundits were forced to migrate by the then governor of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Jagmohan Malhotra with the intention to do ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in the 1990s,” said Yaseen.
He said that India is facing humiliation at the international level on the innocent killings of unarmed one lakh Kashmiris and daily based rising human rights violations in IIOJK. More than thirty thousand missing people and 0.1 million Kashmiri orphan children are the stains on the face of so-called democratic India.
“To defame and give the communal and sectarian colour to the ongoing indigenous freedom struggle movement of IIOJK Indian establishment produced Kashmir Files movie which was already rejected by Congress Party in India and termed it another political card of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the coming elections,” he said.
Yaseen further said that “we want to know that if few hundred Kashmiri Pundits who were killed by the Indian army to defame Kashmir movement in the early 1990s and now the same army is using them again through The Kashmir Files movie to divert the world attention from the current situation of IIOJK where people are not ready to live with India.
Published in The Express Tribune, March 16th, 2022.
 
I don't know about that but a female Christian co-worker in my company ( one that I co-founded ) liked Shahid Afridi.

This was Nizam's Hyderabad kingdom. Adilabad is near Hyderbad city.

We must remember that it was one of these traitorous Hyderabad nizams who collaborated with the British army against Tipu Sultan.
 
Sanghis are no match for Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Telangana. Sanghis will be at the receiving end shortly. Just wait and see.


PS: This is why people should never consume alcohol as people speak out their mind when drunk. Being Muslims why are they consuming Alcohol?
 
But question is why people from so far away were chanting pro Pakistan slogans risking their lives? 90% Pakistanis probably don't even know a place named telenga exists.
They actually don't support Pakistan, they just want to stick it up to the Hindus, and show them their place.
According to some radicals, hindus must be shown their place, named and shamed for their idolatry and not accepting the truth(!).
 

