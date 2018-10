Two men film themselves raping a woman in sacred River Ganges as she pleads with them to think of the sanctity of the site in latest sex attack to shock India

3kshares

Woman, 45, raped by two men as she was bathing in the holy River Ganges

One of the men dragged her out of the water, and pair took turns in raping her

Video of sexual assault was posted and widely shared on social media

The video sees her pleading with the men to think of the 'sanctity' of Ganges

3kshares

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE

Share or