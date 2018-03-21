Two martyred in attack on Pakistan Navy vehicle in Gwadar Area where the attack took place has been cordoned off and combed but no arrest has been reported.

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday.Official sources said the Pakistan Navy’s vehicle was on its way to Ganz from Jiwani when unidentified attackers opened fire on it with automatic weapons.One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were martyred and another Navy man suffered injuries, a security official said.The deceased were identified as Sohail, the sailor, and Noman. The injured was identified as Raza.Soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the scene of the occurrence and took the injured to hospital.The bodies were sent to their home towns and the injured was later shifted to Karachi.Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place had been cordoned off and combed but no arrest had been reported.Investigation is under way.