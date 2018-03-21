What's new

Two martyred in attack on Pakistan Navy vehicle in Gwadar

Areesh

Areesh

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday.

Official sources said the Pakistan Navy’s vehicle was on its way to Ganz from Jiwani when unidentified attackers opened fire on it with automatic weapons.

One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were martyred and another Navy man suffered injuries, a security official said.

The deceased were identified as Sohail, the sailor, and Noman. The injured was identified as Raza.

Soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the scene of the occurrence and took the injured to hospital.

The bodies were sent to their home towns and the injured was later shifted to Karachi.

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place had been cordoned off and combed but no arrest had been reported.

Investigation is under way.

Dalit

Dalit

Expect such attacks to continue. The US and India are very obsessed and concerned with CPEC. They don't hide their frustration under the rug. India overtly supports BLA. The US provides covert support to BLA. BLA terrorists enjoy moral support from Western capitals. BLA members and leaders are given refuge in Western capitals. They are actively nurtured to propagate hate against the Pakistani state. The Pakistani state is sleeping as usual.

Pakistan needs to deal with BLA heavy handedly or get ready for another challange that might become too big to handle.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Inna lillah e wa inna ilehi raje'yoon
BLA has taken the responsibility
 
Dalit

Dalit

Looks like it has started all over again. Just pathetic.
The most pathetic part will be how the state responds. Velvet gloves. A bunch of sandal wearing BLA thugs recruited by Indians, Afghans and Americans are carrying out hit and run operations. The state is just sitting idle.
 
