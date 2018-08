Gracy, 6, and Danfy, 8, were honoured together with Paramveer, a horse, who was awarded a commendation card in recognition of his outstanding achievements in equestrian sports.







Gracy earned her spurs by detecting a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) on national highway 102 that links Imphal to Moreh, and Danfy sniffed out several pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and rocket-propelled grenades in Jammu and Kashmir’s Drass sector, said army officers familiar with their exploits.

Assigned to the 16 Army Dog Unit, Gracy (No. 1B85) has been operating in the Northeast for the last four years. In 2017, she was attached to an Assam Rifles squad as part of Operation Hifazat in Manipur.

The squad, along with Gracy, swung into action as soon as the army was alerted about a possible IED attack on the highway on November 17.

he sniffed out 43 pieces of UXO and 16 rocket-propelled grenades in a string of demining operations between August 8 and September 19 last year.