Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia
Mi-24, file pic Sep 2019
A missile has downed a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring a third, Russia's military says.
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry apologised to Russia, saying the Mi-24 gunship was shot down by Azerbaijani forces near Nakhchivan by mistake.
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said the helicopter had been flying at a low altitude during hours of darkness. A "Manpads" shoulder-launched missile brought it down, the report said.
Azerbaijan offered condolences to the families of those killed, and offered to pay compensation.
The ethnic Armenians battling to keep control of Nagorno-Karabakh admitted on Monday that Azerbaijani forces had taken a key town there - Shusha (called Shushi by Armenians).
