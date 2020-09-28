What's new

Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia

Source

Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia
Mi-24, file pic Sep 2019
Mi-24, file pic Sep 2019
A missile has downed a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring a third, Russia's military says.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry apologised to Russia, saying the Mi-24 gunship was shot down by Azerbaijani forces near Nakhchivan by mistake.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said the helicopter had been flying at a low altitude during hours of darkness. A "Manpads" shoulder-launched missile brought it down, the report said.

Azerbaijan offered condolences to the families of those killed, and offered to pay compensation.

The ethnic Armenians battling to keep control of Nagorno-Karabakh admitted on Monday that Azerbaijani forces had taken a key town there - Shusha (called Shushi by Armenians).
 
Most of Armenian equipment is Russian.....is the mention of the heli's origin and the apology hinting Russian deaths??

If so, why apologize? They were helping the enemy, so much for "Russia won't interfere".
What was the helicopter doing their in the first place? Is Russia secretly sending supplies to Armenia?
Yes.
 
Most of Armenian equipment is Russian.....is the mention of the heli's origin and the apology hinting Russian deaths??

If so, why apologize? They were helping the enemy, so much for "Russia won't interfere".


Yes.
So why does Azerbaijan need to apologize if the helicopter was obviously their to send supplies to Armenia?
 
If so, why apologize? They were helping the enemy, so much for "Russia won't interfere".
Because it would be stupid not to apologize. If Russia wants they could consider shooting heli a declaration of war and that will be the end of Azerbaijan's war. What happens in recognized Armenian territory is their own business.
 
That is quite deep inside Azerbaijan's territory.....did the heli come in from Iran?


1604949978274.png

CatSultan said:
So why does Azerbaijan need to apologize if the helicopter was obviously their to send supplies to Armenia?
Fear and to placate the sleepy bear.
Microsoft said:
Because it would be stupid not to apologize. If Russia wants they could consider shooting heli a declaration of war and that will be the end of Azerbaijan's war. What happens in recognized Armenian territory is their own business.
But it wasn't in recognized Armenian territory....unless there's another town in a different location named Nakhchivan. Also depends how "near to Nakhchivan".
Microsoft said:
If Russia wants they could consider shooting heli a declaration of war and that will be the end of Azerbaijan's war.
That's not how declaration of war work......they do but if you're sending in troops to help the enemy, you have already declared war without announcing it. So the victim isn't Russia or Armenia.
 
Itachi said:
That is quite deep inside Azerbaijan's territory.....did the heli come in from Iran?


View attachment 687080


Fear and to placate the sleepy bear.


But it wasn't in recognized Armenian territory....unless there's another town in a different location named Nakhchivan. Also depends how "near to Nakhchivan".


That's not how declaration of war work......they do but if you're sending in troops to help the enemy, you have already declared war without announcing it. So the victim isn't Russia or Armenia.
As per the article:
"A missile has downed a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter over Armenia, near the border"

key words being "over Armenia" and "near"
 
Microsoft said:
As per the article:
"A missile has downed a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter over Armenia, near the border"

key words being "over Armenia" and "near"
Doesn't matter.....did you take a look at the last image shown?

1604951248947.png


What is a Russian heli doing near Azeri territory that is not part of the conflict in "hours of darkness, flying at a low altitude"??

Shot down by a manpad?? Probably 1-10 km from Azeri territory....

Like I said before, the Azeris aren't afraid of the Russians like the Afghans. Fear doesn't run in their blood. You trying to attack me or support the enemy? Well say hello to my buddy the manpad.

Peace was never an option. :turkey:
 
Itachi said:
Doesn't matter.....did you take a look at the last image shown?

View attachment 687085

What is a Russian heli doing near Azeri territory that is not part of the conflict in "hours of darkness, flying at a low altitude"??

Shot down by a manpad?? Probably 1-10 km from Azeri territory....

Like I said before, the Azeris aren't afraid of the Russians like the Afghans. Fear doesn't run in their blood. You trying to attack me or support the enemy? Well say hello to my buddy the manpad.

Peace was never an option. :turkey:
Doesn't matter if it's 1inch or 10km within Armenian territory. You don't know why the heli is there neither did the Azeris that's why they're apologizing.
 
Microsoft said:
Doesn't matter if it's 1inch or 10km within Armenian territory. You don't know why the heli is there neither did the Azeris that's why they're apologizing.
Who knows, they're doing more than apologizing though......for some reason, you forgot to post that. :rolleyes:

"Azerbaijan offered condolences to the families of those killed, and offered to pay compensation" that just means either they preemptively downed the heli without knowing who were inside or knew but said that we'll throw blood money at you but will kill you next time again too so decide wisely.


The article doesn't add up either (Shusha is where the conflict is, not Nakhchivan near Iran/Turkey) .....which is why I suspect that something bigger is at play.
 
Itachi said:
Who knows, they're doing more than apologizing though......for some reason, you forgot to post that. :rolleyes:

"Azerbaijan offered condolences to the families of those killed, and offered to pay compensation" that just means either they preemptively downed the heli without knowing who were inside or knew but said that we'll throw blood money at you but will kill you next time again too so decide wisely.


The article doesn't add up either (Shusha is where the conflict is, not Nakhchivan near Iran/Turkey) .....which is why I suspect that something bigger is at play.
uhhh compensation is common practice after an accident. Azerbaijan is offering to cover the cost so Russia doesn't have to, since it is their fault.
 
Itachi said:
Who knows, they're doing more than apologizing though......for some reason, you forgot to post that. :rolleyes:

"Azerbaijan offered condolences to the families of those killed, and offered to pay compensation" that just means either they preemptively downed the heli without knowing who were inside or knew but said that we'll throw blood money at you but will kill you next time again too so decide wisely.


The article doesn't add up either (Shusha is where the conflict is, not Nakhchivan near Iran/Turkey) .....which is why I suspect that something bigger is at play.
Armenia is part of Russia's CSTO.

Russia is obligated to defend Armenia.

Hence Azeris are apologizing to Russia.
 
Russians should know by now it's futile to try to deceive the Turkish EW/radars etc....

They better keep the safe distance- COVID style...
 
