Two killed, 17 wounded in Gilgit clash

Police say clash between two groups began when top Shia leader of GB was hoisting Alam (flag) of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
GILGIT: Two people were killed and 17 others were injured when two religious groups clashed here at Yadgar Chowk, near Gilgit deputy commissioner’s office.

According to police, the clash between the two groups began when the top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, was hoisting the Alam (flag) of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram.

The clash left two people belonging to the Shia community dead. They were identified as Syed Iqrar Hussain, 25, a resident of Nagaral of Gilgit district; and Mohammad Ali, 15, from Hoper valley of Nagar. The firing also left 17 people injured. They were taken to the provincial headquarters hospital and Gilgit City hospital, where condition of all the injured people was stated to be stable.

According to chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, a shooting incident took place at Yadgar Chowk in Gilgit. He appealed to the people to remain peaceful.


GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, while taking notice of the incident, said a handful of miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the city, but strict action would be taken against them. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government.

Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan said 44 suspects allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested and the arrest of more elements would be carried out on intelligence-based information.

He said that Section 144 had been imposed in the area for the next two weeks.

He said that Rs1 million each would be paid in compensation to the families of the two people killed in the incident while Rs300,000 each would be paid to injured persons.
 
Areesh said:
@Kingdom come

What happened to Nishank Rathore? You stopped posting on that topic even though I created a thread

What happened? :anz:
What buddy the case is ongoing if you think i a going to debase myself against your foul language get out
@Areesh also don't tag me

If you think i will believe a report by an anonymous SIT on hidustan times not reported by any other big news channel then have a nice day i am not here to debate you on an obiously skewed platform
Stop derailing the thread
 
I didn't post this because usual suspects would have come after me saying I'm playing victim card. Two young men were martyred, May Allah accept their martyrdom. Shias of Gligit have always been at the front line of this fitna, since Zia unleashed his dogs on them. It used to be a peaceful place.
 
Timing of this so called Clash is interesting. It only favours those who call themselves NEUTRALS. Divide and Rule - the oldest colonial tool.
 
This is the kinda brain dead, retarted nation we are - yes this is us

We fight each other for absolutely stupid shit, it breaks my heart, hindutavas atleast kill Muslims
We fight each other- this is how stupid we are

I don't know how to clean this cancer but it'll eat us if don't solve it
 
Kingdom come said:
If you think i will believe a report by an anonymous SIT on hidustan times not reported by any other big news channel then have a nice day i am not here to debate you on an obiously skewed platform
Stop derailing the thread
So a report by a reliable and renowned source like Hindustan times is not acceptable for you because it absolves muslims from the death of Ninshank

And here you are worried about a clash in Gilgit

Typical hindutvadi
 
Areesh said:
So a report by a reliable and renowned source like Hindustan times is not acceptable for you because it absolves muslims from the death of Ninshank

And here you are worried about a clash in Gilgit

Typical hindutvadi
I don't believe things from a single source and anonymous persons if it was reported by numerous news sites like toi quint ndtv etc i will believe it
Also very good believing Indian sources
Their are countless anti Pakistan articles on hindustan times you will probably not believe
Also stop derailing the thread or i will report you
 
That Shia cleric is responsible for instigating The majority Sunni population of Gilgit. He must be prosecuted for these deaths. Had he not done what he did this wouldnt have happened!!!!
 
Kingdom come said:
I don't believe things from a single source and anonymous persons if it was reported by numerous news sites like toi quint ndtv etc i will believe it
Also very good believing Indian sources
Their are countless anti Pakistan articles on hindustan times you will probably not believe
Also stop derailing the thread or i will report you
Here are your multiple sources sanghi

Umair Nawaz said:
That Shia cleric is responsible for instigating The majority Sunni population of Gilgit. He must be prosecuted for these deaths. Had he not done what he did this wouldnt have happened!!!!
Click to expand...
They need to stop getting triggered like a bunch of Brain dead teenagers to kill other man is like death of all humanity

Isn't this what you are taught?
 
Areesh said:
Here are your multiple sources sanghi

Hey you like spamming my thread with posts and derailing right
I can't even call you things like you are using foul language
@LeGenD pls clean the thread and take care of the one derailing the thread
 

