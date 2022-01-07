Two Japanese warships in Chittagong on a three-day goodwill visit

Two warships of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force have arrived at Chittagong port. The two warships JS Uraga and JS Hirado arrived at Chittagong port on Saturday (January 6) at around 3.15 pm on a goodwill visit. At this time the well-equipped band of the navy welcomed the two ships. Later, Chief Staff Officer of Chittagong Naval Area Captain Masudul Karim Siddiqui welcomed the captains of the two ships.Local high-ranking officials of the Navy including the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh were present at the time. Earlier, when the two visiting ships arrived in the waters of Bangladesh, the navy ship 'Pratya' greeted them.While the two ships are in Bangladesh, a delegation including the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh will pay a courtesy call on Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet, Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority.It is hoped that the visit of the two ships will play an important role in further strengthening the friendly cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan. It may be mentioned that the two ships will leave Bangladesh on January 10 after a three-day goodwill visit.