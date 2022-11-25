What's new

Two inland revenue officers sacked for leaking COAS, family’s tax data

Inquiry report submitted to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
1669373872164.png

In light of the inquiry report, two inland revenue officers have been sacked for their involvement in leaking tax data of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his family.

The preliminary inquiry report of the case had been submitted to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Subsequently, Inland Revenue Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Atif Nawaz Waraich have been removed from their posts.


The officers are being investigated regarding the matter of data leak under sections 198 and 216 of Income Tax Ordinance.

According to the sources, the tax data was allegedly leaked from credentials of the two named officers.

Ishaq Dar on Monday took notice of the case and said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials who divulged the information had committed serious errors and violated the Official Secrets Act.

Subsequently, the finance minister directed Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report.
So this means 2 things

a. FBR's system is not secured, and date is not encrypted; data masking doesn't happen.
b. There will be no investigation on how BJ made those assets; much like Nawaz, and Maryam.

just make money, and screw everything else.
 

