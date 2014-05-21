Two Indians held with firearms in Sylhet border

2 Indians held with firearms in Sylhet border

Published at 12:33 pm April 2nd, 2021

Two cases have been filed against themMembers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested two Khasia people of India along with firearms and ammunition in the bordering area of Sylhet.They were apprehended in Lovachhara area of Kanaighat upazila on Wednesday afternoon.The arrested are -- Sree Taw, 65, and Sree Vrazil, 49, residents of Batchhara Khasia Punji under Ukiang police station of Juwai district in Meghalaya state of India.BGB Lovachhara camp commander Nayek Subedar Saiful Khan said that a group of Indian Khasias, equipped with firearms and sharp weapons, intruded into the Bangladesh territory crossing the borderline on Wednesday.Members of Border Guard Bangladesh arrest two Khasia people of India along with firearms and sharp weapons in the bordering area of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 |The on-duty BGB personnel apprehended Taw and Vrazil while their associates managed to flee to their country.Three locally made guns, ammunition, and sharp weapons were seized from their possession, he said.The duo was handed over to Kanaighat police on Wednesday night.BGB filed two separate cases against the Indian nationals on charges of entering illegally in the country and possessing illegal firearms and weapons, said Kanaighat police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tajul Islam.