What's new

Two Indian women talk about their experience in China

T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
2,621
1
4,082
Country
China
Location
United States
Two Indian women living in China talk about their impressions after living in China and how different it was from their preconceived notions. Starting at 12:20 in the video. I think it's pretty clear how much the Indian media brainwashes their people to think China is backward, and to have hateful and racist attitudes towards Chinese people. Every time I watch a video from an Indian person who is living in China or traveled to China, they are usually very pleasantly surprised and impressed at how modern and wealthy China is, and how friendly the Chinese people are.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Tresbon
China looked at India under British rule as a teacher — of what not to be
Replies
0
Views
313
Tresbon
Tresbon
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
B
China’s Stake in Bangladesh Is Overplayed
Replies
2
Views
505
bluesky
B
Orca
Turns Me Off: New Nixon Tapes Reveal Sexism Towards Indira Gandhi
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Microsoft
After India Revoked Its Autonomy, Kashmir Sees Repression and Militancy Rise
Replies
0
Views
490
Microsoft
Microsoft

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom