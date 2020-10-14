Two Indian women talk about their experience in China

Two Indian women living in China talk about their impressions after living in China and how different it was from their preconceived notions. Starting at 12:20 in the video. I think it's pretty clear how much the Indian media brainwashes their people to think China is backward, and to have hateful and racist attitudes towards Chinese people. Every time I watch a video from an Indian person who is living in China or traveled to China, they are usually very pleasantly surprised and impressed at how modern and wealthy China is, and how friendly the Chinese people are.