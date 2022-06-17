What's new

Two Hindu Teenage Sisters Raped At Gunpoint In Pakistan

A

avenuepark57

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2022
109
0
145
Country
India
Location
India
Islamabad: Two teenage Hindu sisters were allegedly raped by two men in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

According to police, two sisters, aged 16 and 17, left their house in Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, some 300 kms from Lahore on the morning of June 5 to attend the nature’s call in a nearby field when two men allegedly held them at gunpoint.

The men identified as Umair Ashfaq and Kashif Ali allegedly raped them and fled the scene, the official said.

The medical test of the two girls confirmed raped, the police official said.

Police registered the case after a three-day delay as some influential people of the area reportedly wanted to settle the matter with the victims’ family amicably.

One suspected rapist Kashif reportedly belongs to an influential family of the area. The police official further said that alleged rapist Umair has been arrested while the other had secured a pre-arrest bail from the court.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
India's Hyderabad Jolted After Wave of Adolescent Rapes
Replies
0
Views
161
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
chinasun
Hyderabad minor gang-raped in car; cops probe role of kin of two politicians
Replies
4
Views
206
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
GamoAccu
  • Locked
Girl, 13, raped by police when she went to report rape in India
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
2K
Wiler87
W
KampfAlwin
Telangana: Jealous woman gets five men to rape ‘competitor’
2
Replies
28
Views
906
Wiler87
W
GamoAccu
Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl
Replies
6
Views
572
Maira La
Maira La

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom