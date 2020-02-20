What's new

Two Hindu families return to Pakistan after migrating to India months back

Two Hindu families return to Pakistan after migrating to India months back
Web Desk On Nov 10, 2020


HYDERABAD: Two Hindu families on Tuesday returned to Pakistan after migrating to India some eight months back, ARY NEWS reported.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Prem Chand welcomed the families on their return and said that they would take care of the Hindu families upon their return to the country.

“The families hail from the Katchi Kohli tribe and migrated to India eight months back,” he said.
This is not the first time that a Hindu family returned to Pakistan after migrating to India, owing to a discriminatory behaviour meted out to them in the neighbouring country.

A local Hindu family, which had moved to India to settle in the country today returned back to Umarkot in September this year.
Kanhaya Lal Bheel, a resident of Bheel Colony of Umarkot, had moved to India with wife and three children, today returned back to home town with some lessons taught by the adverse conditions, the family faced in the neighboring country.

The family then returned to Umarkot today, it was warmly received while given gifts from Assistant Commissioner Jhamandas. The district administration also promised to provide ration to the family for one year.


Head of the returning family Kanhaya Lal Bheel said that Indian authorities keeping hundreds of families from Pakistan in miserable conditions at makeshift Katcha huts with no facility to earn a livelihood and do business.

“We had tried to return back some time ago but were sent back from Attari,” Kanhaya Lal said.

Pakistani Hindus in India living in a condition of harassment and misery after 11 of them were killed in mysterious circumstances in Jodhpur city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, Kanhaya Lal said.

In August this year, a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus was found dead in a rented farmhouse in the city of Jodhpur in India’s Rajasthan state.

arynews.tv
arynews.tv
I saw many Hindu Pakistani posters crying about forced convertion of their girls and stuff. I assume they received even harsher treatment in India, that's why they are returning back.
 
arynews.tv
their girls are not safe .
they should return to india , their honour will be safe in india , no forced conversion .
 
Pakistan is inclusive of all. Please done demonize people who are sorry and want to return to Pakistan. Thiis also exposes Indian rule of injustice.

Jinnah may Allah bless him, knew the Indian rule will not only persecute Muslims but every other religion including their own (caste system). Foundation of India is on principles of lack of human rights.. be proud of Pakistan.
 
