Two high profile BLA terrorists killed by Security Forces during an IBO

.,.,Baloch Terrorist Organisation (BLA) confirm the deaths of two high profile terrorists killed by Security Forces during an IBO on 8th April 2023▪️Ghani Khan Marri Baloch alias Hasan Roki▪️Waleed alias Commando Bihar▪️Previously declared as Missing Persons have now been foundFrom the 7th of April 2023 onwards, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in area of Mach, West of Sibi. During this Operation, on the 8th of April both these BLA terrorists were Eliminated.🔺US Department of State declared Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) Organisation on the 02.07.2019.🔺Why was this Operation initiated?Terrorist activities were increasing in Bolan and Mach areas of Balochistan. Sometimes, terrorists killed the coal miners and sometimes kidnapped them and demanded ransom. Sometimes, the coal mine owners were threatened, and sometimes, the coal mines were burnt. Apart from this, the terrorists were continuously attacking the security forces.The aim of all these terrorist activities was to hinder the development of Balochistan and destroy the peace of the region. The terrorists used to carry out these operations and escape to their secret hideouts in the hills of Bolan valley. The security forces started planning a major operation against these enemies of peace, during which many night ambushes were laid on the secret routes of the terrorists and search operations were conducted in the entire area.Finally, the hard work of many days paid off. The security forces had an encounter with terrorists and five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters. A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists. The Baloch Terrorist Organisation, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has confirmed the death of two terrorists so far.As usual, some Baloch missing persons organisations also tried to make the operation controversial without confirmation and started false propaganda on social media and declared the killed terrorists as innocent and missing persons. These false propagandas have been negated after the confirmation by the terrorist organization (BLA).The security agencies reiterated their commitment that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the people of Pakistan and that all resources will be used to restore peace.