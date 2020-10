God don't help those who don't help themselves, as long as the Kashmiri's wont fight back in numbers make the lives of IA soldiers hell they won't get shit, let alone freedom .. you will remain in oppression for another 100 years if such docile behavior of Kashmiri's remains , no one from outside can do much, not even Pakistan Army, Pakistan can only do something if Kashmiri's turn the entire valley into war zone .