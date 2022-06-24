Two ex-EOKA terrorists confess how to killing Muslims in 1960s, on TV

Atos Petridis: Turks could only travel by buses. We used to get them off the vehicles and get their money first. Then we shot these Turks and killed them with skewers, and then we threw them into the pits. Archbishop Makarios was delighted to hear what we had done.
Other terrorist is Neoptolemos Leftist, who admitted to killing 68 Turks in cold blood
The ENOSIS insanity reached the level of madness in 74 and attempted to end the ethnic cleaning that had lasted for decades as soon as possible. As it is known, Coup plotters backed by Greece deposed the President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III, and replaced him with the pro-Enosis ultranationlist scum Nikos Sampson. After the island of Cyprus was illegally occupied by the Greek junta, massacres and ethnic cleansing activities on the island suddenly reached incredible proportions. This fact has been made clear also in UN' Security Council official records, 29th year, 1780th meeting. https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/523143 The Turkish Army prevented a second Cretan savagery possibility by intervening on the island and the ENOSIS attempt was stopped. After this operation, although the Greek junta did not give an account of the crimes they committed, they fell from the side of the Greek people due to their failures.
Even after 50 years have passed, we still have hundreds of people whose bodies have not been reached. We continue to bury our children's bodies, whose DNA studies are still complete. One of the 4 children who were buried with a ceremony last year was 4 years old and the other 6 years old. They were brutally murdered. We want to forget, even it is very difficult. But it hurts us that these terrorists are starting to talk about this even on TV now.
Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV
Ömer Bilge – NICOSIA
Speaking at a TV interview, two former hitmen of the Greek Cypriot terror organization EOKA have confessed to killing some 68 Turks and “throwing them into a pit” in the 1960s.
“We killed 10 Turks for each lost Greek Cypriot,” Neoptolemos Leftis and Athos Petridis, who are in their 80s today, told the Omega TV on May 26.
The Ethniki Organosis Kyprion Agoniston (EOKA) was a Greek Cypriot nationalist paramilitary organization formed in 1954 to fight a campaign for eventual union with Greece.
The two former militants said they took place in a group of 500 people led by EOKA leader Nikos Sampson in 1964.
“Two Greek servicemen and a Greek Cypriot policeman, who tried to find the location of Turks in Famagusta, were killed,” Leftis said. “An order came, and we were told to kill 10 Turks for each Greek Cypriot killed.”
Admitting that he was personally involved with the killing of some 68 Turks in years after 1964, Leftis noted, “Even today they ask me the graveyards of these Turks. How will you find it? So many years have passed.”
The other former militant, Pedridis, was the one who told about the killings in detail.
“We were patrolling the streets outside the Eylence village and checking vehicles,” he said. “Turks used to travel with big cars or buses. We used to stop the vehicles and take Turks out.”
Expressing that they were taking Turks’ money first, Petridis added, “We shot and stabbed them. Then we threw them into holes.”
According to Petridis, Makarios III, a Greek Cypriot clergyman who served as the first president of Greek Cypriots, “became so happy when he heard what Petridis and his friends did [to Turks].”
When asked about the TV confessions, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar said the new Greek Cypriot generation is growing with feelings of hate and vengeance.
“This mentality did not change. If they find a chance, they will attack again,” he stated.
