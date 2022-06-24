What's new

Two ex-EOKA terrorists confess how to killing Muslims in 1960s, on TV

The EOKA-B member terrorist describes the war crimes they committed to the Greek Cypriot media in detail.

Atos Petridis: Turks could only travel by buses. We used to get them off the vehicles and get their money first. Then we shot these Turks and killed them with skewers, and then we threw them into the pits. Archbishop Makarios was delighted to hear what we had done.
Other terrorist is Neoptolemos Leftist, who admitted to killing 68 Turks in cold blood

The ENOSIS insanity reached the level of madness in 74 and attempted to end the ethnic cleaning that had lasted for decades as soon as possible. As it is known, Coup plotters backed by Greece deposed the President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III, and replaced him with the pro-Enosis ultranationlist scum Nikos Sampson. After the island of Cyprus was illegally occupied by the Greek junta, massacres and ethnic cleansing activities on the island suddenly reached incredible proportions. This fact has been made clear also in UN' Security Council official records, 29th year, 1780th meeting. https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/523143 The Turkish Army prevented a second Cretan savagery possibility by intervening on the island and the ENOSIS attempt was stopped. After this operation, although the Greek junta did not give an account of the crimes they committed, they fell from the side of the Greek people due to their failures.

Even after 50 years have passed, we still have hundreds of people whose bodies have not been reached. We continue to bury our children's bodies, whose DNA studies are still complete. One of the 4 children who were buried with a ceremony last year was 4 years old and the other 6 years old. They were brutally murdered. We want to forget, even it is very difficult. But it hurts us that these terrorists are starting to talk about this even on TV now.

***

It is high time that the tragic realities of Cyprus are acknowledged and the responsibility for the violence and suffering imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people be shouldered by the true perpetrators

M. ERGÜN OLGUN - Undersecretary of the KKTC(Turkish Republic of Cyprus) Presidency


A recent statement of an ex-EOKA-B (National Organization of Greek Cypriot Fighters-B) member further reveals that attacks on Turkish Cypriots during the years spanning 1963-74 were the result of a systematic Greek Cypriot campaign. The following account given by a living witness is an undeniable testament to the fact that atrocities to which Turkish Cypriots were subjected were indeed a premeditated Greek Cypriot policy.

In an interview published in Greek Cypriot daily Alithia, a 67-year-old Greek Cypriot named Andreas Dimitriu confessed to being involved in one of the massacres of 1974. Dimitriu is reported to have revealed that, in accordance with an official order, he and a few other volunteers helped the Greek Cypriot police gather Turkish Cypriot men of the village of Taşkent (Dohni) into a coffee shop. Dimitriu continued to state that upon his arrival to the Turkish Cypriot quarter of Taşkent the day following the roundup, he found out that Greek Cypriot soldiers had already attacked many Turkish Cypriots, including the rape of a number of Turkish Cypriot women living in the quarter. The newspaper reported that fearing further atrocities, Turkish Cypriot men had gathered at the village school while the women took collective refuge in a few area homes. According to Dimitriu, all Turkish Cypriot men were taken away in a bus by armed soldiers that night. Dimitriu went on to state that he learned a few days later from a Turkish Cypriot from the village of Tatlısu (Mari) that all those who had been rounded up had been killed.

The fate of the 89 Turkish Cypriot men from Taşkent was later discovered in the presence of the United Nations. Having been taken by force from their homes on Aug. 14, 1974, they were brutally murdered and buried in mass graves. Bearing the guilt of this inhuman massacre, Dimitriu confessed: “These things happened in those days. What have we done that is different from what was happening throughout the island at those times? Whatever we did, we did in collaboration with the legal forces of the state.” Dimitriu claimed also that the EOKA-B members guarding the besieged Turkish Cypriots at Taşkent did not know that soldiers later took the Turkish Cypriots to their death.

When one rakes over the ashes of the past, many similar dreadful stories surface. It is well documented that between the years of 1963 and 1974 thousands of Turkish Cypriots had been killed and wounded, with entire populations of many Turkish Cypriot villages disappearing overnight. Greek Cypriot researcher and filmmaker Antonis Angastiniotis reported to the Greek Cypriot English-language daily Cyprus Mail on Nov. 4, 2004 that:
“All Turkish Cypriots know what happened in the villages of Aloa (Atlılar),Maratha (Muratağa) and Sandalari (Sandallar). It is the Greek Cypriots who do not. ... The Greek Cypriots of the neighboring villages, along with army personnel, attacked these villages. They shot the children, the mothers and any old people left in the villages.… For me this became a nightmare because all these years I had been convinced that everything we had done was right.”
Turkish daily Hürriyet reported on Nov. 1, 2004 that in his short film about the massacres documenting the story of 126 people who were killed, Antonis Angastiniotis had called on the Greek Cypriot people to apologize to the Turkish Cypriot people, prosecute the culprits and pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

As in the point noted above, it must be made clear that the future cannot and should not be held prisoner to the agonies of the past. To achieve this, a transformation is required that will facilitate healing and the emergence of a clear conscience in order to build the necessary mutual trust and confidence to move forward. As also stressed by President Denktaş, the fact that individuals are beginning to speak about the atrocious realities of the past is a very positive development. These admissions demonstrate beyond the shadow of a doubt that the violence of the past was not the work of uncontrolled EOKA terrorists, as has been claimed by the Greek Cypriot administration, but an organized case of state terror administered by the Greek Cypriot leaders themselves. It is also important to recognize that this aggression continues even today in the form of all-encompassing embargoes on the economic, cultural and political lives of the Turkish Cypriot people. The present Greek Cypriot policy continues to be aimed at preventing each and every effort geared toward the lifting of such embargoes. This fact clearly demonstrates that the Greek Cypriot side is still determined to utilize any and all means available to deprive the Turkish Cypriots of their basic human rights.

It is high time that the tragic realities of Cyprus are acknowledged and the responsibility for the violence and suffering imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people be shouldered by its true perpetrators. Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people cannot be held responsible for the consequences for a war Greece and its Greek Cypriot supporters started in contravention to international law and with the aim of realizing a constitutionally prohibited objective, enosis, or the union of Cyprus with Greece.

In order to create the necessary atmosphere of confidence for a sustainable and peaceful future on the island, it is essential that Greek Cypriot leadership put an end to its campaign of reality distortion and oppressive policies. Greek Cypriot leadership needs to admit past atrocities, take responsibility for them and apologizes to the Turkish Cypriot people. It is only then that the foundation for a sustainable, negotiated settlement can be laid.
 
Europeans are evil scumbags posing as humans. They are the worst form of creatures. Turkiye should have taken all of cyprus and thrown the greeks into the sea. A lesson all should learn, never ever feel pitty or go soft on westerners, always finish them off brutally.
 
The "Muslim" medicine system is called Unani based on what ? :)
 
Turks are Europeans as well and hate pakistanis (go to internet and see for yourself)

Let em die

Who gives a shit
 
I'm not saying anything about the EOKA-B organisation and their coup,but..I wonder why do you want to do this again? The last time a thread like this started,it ended up in fights,flame war and it was eventually locked up by the mods.






I mean,come on. Where will such threads get us? You'll post,we'll post and in the end fight and end up with a locked thread.
 
The British newspaper The Times deciphered the black propaganda of the Greeks against Turkiye


The Greeks made black propaganda by presenting the Turkish woman whose husband was killed as a Greek mother who had lost her husband.


The woman in the photograph is a Turk whose husband was killed by the Greeks.

1656080702815.png
 
Greek EOKA Terror organization has started attacking on the Turkish Cypriots on march 29 1955


Greek EOKA Terror organization killed many Turks in Cyprus between 1955 and 1974
and had the ultimate goal of achieving the ENOSIS (union) of Cyprus with Greece



1964-1974 Greeks : hey Turks if you are brave come and take

1974 Turks : We are brave , we came and took , where are you Greeks ?

1656080222964.png
 
Mit should extract this warcriminal and bring him to justice.
 

