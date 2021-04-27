What's new

Two die and more than 100 test positive in coronavirus outbreak among US diplomatic staff in India

A tragedy. As local staff it is unlikely they were vaccinated, but all diplomatic missions should try to have all of their national and local staff vaccinated worldwide.
 
Maybe its vaccinated but death still occurs. This mutant variant is quite deadly. It even attack young and healthy.
 
What a terrible turn. that is the price of having a poor ally and having a policy where you try to bandwagon as many countries as possible.

If they are struggling, you have to put money into this bottomless pit otherwise the ally will be enraged and turn elsewhere. also, prospective vas- allies, would see that you have no power (bad) or no will (worse) to help allies beyond rhetoric, rendering all your other alliances hollow.
 
That’s true, similar to the second wave (if I remember correctly) of the 1918 pandemic, a lot more of the deaths are amongst younger adults. These new variants maybe able to cause serious infections even if the person has been vaccinated.

Everyone needs to be extremely careful and keep wearing masks in public.
 
This has even inflicted US diplomats and to that point is worrying. This has reached alarming rate imho and something WHO should look closer at because if even a tiny portion of diplomats is effected to such an extent then it left nothing in India proper and this thing is rampant and the biggest fear currently is if this spreads worldwide and to every country
 
I don't think so.

The vast majority of the deaths look like they are from the over 50s and those who seem overweight to me. Even poor India now has plenty of people who are able to eat too much.

What this shows is that even if your population is mainly young and slim, you must have a lot of extra medical capacity available just in case there is a surge which may be led by a "mutant" variant that is more infectious and/or more deadly.


In the UK, around 90% of those now entering hospital can be saved by treatment. If India had invested in building up enough medical capacity during the last year it could have ridden out this surge with a relatively ow number of deaths like last spring.
 
India has population of 1.3 billion while UK has only 55 million. Its not a fair comparison. Surely , India government response is not adequate but the patient are simply too many.

Most of the covid-19 cases in other countries, young infected one developed fever and cough while no short of breadth. Only the old and weak mostly have symptoms of short of breadth. If the young one in India developed short of breadth after getting covid-19. Something is wrong.

Fever and cough symptoms are not that bad. They are be mostly self mediate at home, drinking more water , enough rest and basic medicine. After a week or 2, it will be ok.
 
OK, we need to wait and see if those slim young dying do not have any othere underlying conditions. My guess is most do as happens in other countries.


As for medical capacity, most of those dying just need extra oxygen and not ICU treatment. In the UK they would spend around 5 days on a normal hospital bed and then out again. India should have had much more extra capacity in this area at least.

The blame for this disaster goes mainly to Modi for his lack of preparation and premature jubilation over having "defeated" the virus. Yes it is not all his fault as the public are also being careless but as the leader most of the responsibility lies with him.
 
