Two decades of indigenous radar development in private sector in Pakistan

A consortium consisting of three private companies have been engaged in Pakistan for radar development. Besides other companies (desiring anonymity), M/S Renzym and CASPR Dynamics are part of this consortium. CASPR Dynamics designs the overall radar system and its algorithms while Renzym does the embedded system development and overall system testing.
Despite meagre resources, in the short span of time the consortium had developed and successfully demonstrated three radar systems, fully conceptualized and materialized in Pakistan.
No alt text provided for this image


Rooftop testing of a Single Element Radar, 2011
As a proof of concept a single element radar was developed and tested in 2011 over the rooftop of a block of Capital University of Science & Technology, Islamabad. The T/R module was developed in Lahore and an FPGA based processor was developed by Renzym.
No alt text provided for this image


Rooftop testing of a Phased Array Radar, 2016
Next, the consortium went ahead to develop an electronically steered phased array radar. The successful demonstration of this radar was conducted in 2016 over the same venue as before. With this test Pakistan entered the club of countries which had capability of phased array radar development.
In 2019, a miniaturized version of this radar was tested and is under further development. Currently, the consortium is also developing a drone detection radar.
