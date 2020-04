Two decades of flawed policies: Power producers make billions in Pakistan

inquiry committee, formed by the government to investigate independent power producers (IPPs), has unearthed that energy producers have made billions of rupees in the past two decades due to flawed policies.

The committee has recommended the recovery of all excess payments that amount to Rs1,000 billion.

close aides of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who have been among beneficiaries in the power sector, have cautioned that it may lead to a legal battle.

It has also recommended shifting from the dollar-based rate of return to the one based on Pakistani rupee.

one of them has recovered 71% of investment in two years and the other has recovered 32% of investment in only one year of operation.

These plants have been offered 17% rate of return in dollars, which works out to be 27%. Owing to depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, the rupee rate of return stands at 43%.

Assuming that the dollar appreciated against the rupee at an average rate of 6% per annum (actual yearly depreciation was around 6.87% in the past nine years), the excess payment to the 2002, 2006, 2013 and 2015 IPPs under review (6,471MW) amounts to Rs237.65 billion. However, the excess payments to all the IPPs, except for the IPPs installed under 1994 and 1995 policies (13,156MW), amount to Rs565.88 billion.

The cumulative budgetary support to the power sector amounted to Rs3,202 billion from FY07 to FY19. An amount of Rs2.86 trillion was paid on account of budgetary subsidies and Rs342 billion in other liquidity injections.

Yet, the circular debt stock continued to grow and increased by Rs465 billion in FY19 to around Rs1,600 billion. It led to total financial loss to the country of Rs4,802 billion during the 13-year period, causing annual loss of around Rs370 billion due to power-sector inefficiencies.

Top to bottom each and every person is corrupt to his cores. There is no doubt if today the country presents on the map is because its on the mercy of Allah SWT.