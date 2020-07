TWO DECADES AFTER KARGIL : LASTING LEGACIES FOR PAKISTAN​

However, the plans had been shelved at the time, and some analysts believe that the blueprint of attack was revived when Pervez Musharraf was appointed chief of army staff in October 1998. Musharraf and the generals titled their operation “Koh-e-Paima” (“Mountaineer”), and intended to avenge the Siachen incident, resuscitate the lagging insurgency in Kashmir, and internationalize the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan continued to use the cover story of militants and to let India believe this was the truth.

harif was the scapegoat blamed by the cabal and opposition parties for compromising the army’s winning position

The planners of Kargil made gross misjudgments in underestimating India’s response and overestimating the international community’s sympathy for Pakistan.

As Dr. Negeen Pegahi explains, they suspected that Indian troops were fatigued by counterinsurgency efforts in Kashmir

The blunder of Kargil changed the nature and trajectory of India-Pakistan crises and relations over the next two decades.

Reja Younis