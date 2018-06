Civilian death any where is not acceptable. I think with the death of these 2 poor souls the total number of civilians killed by houthis is 3 with ballistic missile. it is far less than what a single bomb from Saudi jets kill in yemen. If we bring in civilian death as a proof to who is terrorist I am 100% it will be saudis because they have killed more civilians in yemen. Any ways this is a sad news because those dead civilians had nothing to do with this war no matter who ever they were.

