Two days long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ - ISPR

Two days long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided the conference which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army. Participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. Participants held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters.Reviewing the prevailing situation on Eastern Border and latest developments in IIOJ&K, forum expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.COAS appreciated high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions. COAS commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness.COAS appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, Locust and eradication of Polio. Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way, COAS concluded. COAS also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in Sports and Training respectively.