Two paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in afiring incident in Dalgate area of Srinagar City on Tuesday, reports said.The incident took place around 4 pm inside the water wing of CRPF at Dalgate when two personnel fired at each other, a police officer was quoted as having said by the news agency GNS.Incharge Spokesman of CRPF, Neeraj Rathore confirmed the death of the two CRPF men of 144 BN in theincident, saying they were investigating the incident, added the report.