Two cops killed in attack on polio team in Tank, KPK.

Two cops killed in attack on polio team in Tank​

Bodies of officials have been taken to hospital; security forces begin investigation

Correspondent
August 16, 2022

Photo: Express
PESHAWAR: Two policemen were killed in an attack on a polio team by armed men on Tuesday in the Tank district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

According to the police, constables Pir Rehman and Nisar died in the shooting and their bodies have been shifted to the hospital. The polio teams were busy administering anti-polio drops in Tank's Kot Azam area when the armed men opened fire at them.

Following the firing incident, a contingent of police and security forces arrived in the area. They have collected evidence and begun the investigation by taking statements from eyewitnesses present at the scene.

The national anti-polio campaign started on Monday in Karachi, Hyderabad and six districts of Southern K-P - Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

The ongoing polio campaign will continue till August 24.

In Balochistan, the polio campaign will take place from August 29 to September 4.

According to Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the polio vaccination campaign will begin in other parts of the country from August 22 to 26.

There have been 14 cases of polio reported in Pakistan so far this year.



<p>A picture of police constables Nisar and Pir Rehman who were martyred in an attack in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. — KP Police Twitter</p>

A picture of police constables Nisar and Pir Rehman who were martyred in an attack in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.
 

