Two Chinese Startups Tried to Catch Up to Makers of Advanced Computer Chips—and Failed

F-22Raptor said: 2014 began unveiling industry-support plans that included a $22 billion central-government kitty for chip investments, known as the Big Fund. Local governments set up similar funds. In 2019 , the state established a second national semiconductor fund of about $30 billion .



Soon, chip money was sloshing across China. Tens of thousands of Chinese companies registered their businesses as related to semiconductors, including some whose main activities involved restaurants and cement-making, according to the Tianyancha database.



But some companies went belly up because they didn't have sufficient expertise or capital, industry experts say.

If you look past the anti-China propaganda, it looks like this is work in progress and China allocates tens of billions every five years.