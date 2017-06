What a wonderful contribution by this poster to PDF.

Do i see Pakistan in any of the threads he started.

@nair



9th-grade student pushed off school building by her 'teachers' in Lahore



Pressure mounting on Hindus to quit their homes in Mehmoodabad



Sewer cleaner in Umerkot dies after doctor refuses to touch his ‘filthy body'

Literacy rate in Pakistan slips by 2%



Meat exports on the decline



Darren Sammy plays for Pakistan League, now they expect him to Convert to Islam



Pakistanis in Britain the ‘most backward community’: survey



PIA’s air hostess arrested in Canada over theft allegations



PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi lands in Muscat