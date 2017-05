CPEC: Chinese nationals kidnapped from Quetta

Agree dear brother, wish them safe! Below is news from TOIPosted By: News Desk on: May 24, 2017QUETTA: Reports have surfaced about the abduction of Chinese nationals working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project in the Balochistan capital Quetta.Two Chinese nationals have been abducted from Jinnah Town area of Quetta. According to details, one man and one Chinese woman were kidnapped from the road when abductors forced them into a vehicle and fled.One woman who is also Chinese national reportedly escaped from the abduction.Furthermore, one passerby got injured in result of firing by the kidnappers.The police have sealed the whole area as a search operation is underway. "We are checking every vehicle at check posts and hopeful to retrieve the Chinese nationals as soon as possible," said the police official.