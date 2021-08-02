What's new

Two BSF Troopers Killed in Exchange of Fire with Militants in Tripura

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,561
3
4,908
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Northeasterners, who are racially East Asian, are an extremely oppressed people. Their women are regularly gang raped in other parts of India.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,481
167
128,745
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These poor Indian soldiers are only given some attention when they are killed on LOC else we saw the treatment given to those killed in the Red Corridor.
 
