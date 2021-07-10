Two BJP supporters arrested, six cops suspended over molestation of SP women workers

Violent incidents were reported and two women associated with SP were allegedly molested during the nomination process for the block head elections on Thursday.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, BJP workers named Brij Kishore and Yash Verma were seen pulling a Samajwadi Party worker’s sari as she was entering a nomination centre. The worker was a proposer for an SP-backed candidate.
According to the district president of Samajwadi Party, Ram Pal Yadav, after misbehaving with the woman, the BJP workers had entered the block office and removed the clothes of SP’s another woman cadre, Indian Express reported.
Ritu Singh, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Uttar Pradesh block pramukh polls, told India Today that the supporters of Lokendra Pratap Singh, the BJP MLA from Mohammadi area, attacked her proposer.
The SP leader also alleged that the workers snatched her nomination papers, tore them and fled from the spot.
“Six policemen were suspended in connection with the incident on Friday,” ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told reporters. According to Times of India, he suspended police offices are Circle Officer Abhay Pratap, Station House Officer of the concerned police station Adarsh Pasgawan, Inspector Hanuman Prasad and three sub-inspectors – Durgesh Gangwar, Ugrasen Singh and Mahesh Pratap.