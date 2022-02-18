Two Bell-505 helicopters purchased by the Ad-Din Foundation in Bangladesh

Human Land DeskBiswajamin (18 hours ago) February 18, 2022, Friday, 10:34 am | Last updated: 6:23 p.m.The US company Bell Textron Inc. has sold two Bell 505 helicopters to the Ad-Din Foundation, a non-profit organization in Bangladesh. The helicopters will be used to transport patients and corporate transport to six hospitals run by the foundation. This was reported by a Canada-based Helicopters Magazine.Lane Evans, Bell 505's Sales Director, said that the sale of the first two Bell 505 helicopters in Bangladesh proved that Bell 505 can bring flexibility and efficiency in fulfilling the mission of global companies. We are proud that the Ad-Din Foundation has chosen Bell 505 to fulfill its medical and corporate mission. At the same time, we will give them all the necessary support to start the helicopter activities.This helicopter has a light-type single-engine. It is already known for its effectiveness. Its fuel and other operating costs are also low. In 2016, the first Bell 505 came on the market commercially. At present, more than 360 Bells are serving 505 people and organizations across six continents. Helicopters of this model have flown for more than one lakh hours in total.